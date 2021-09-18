Mission Wealth Management LP Decreases Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 70.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PEG opened at $61.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $50.32 and a 1-year high of $65.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.39.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $307,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $25,884.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,580 shares of company stock worth $673,651 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

