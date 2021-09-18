Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the August 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Miromatrix Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Miromatrix Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Miromatrix Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Miromatrix Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $350,000. 16.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:MIRO traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $6.86. 88,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,970. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.85. Miromatrix Medical has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $16.52.
Miromatrix Medical Company Profile
Miromatrix Medical Inc engages in the development of biological human organs to solve the chronic shortage of transplantable organs. The company also develops organ-derived biological products for various applications, such as soft tissue reinforcement and wound care. It uses its perfusion decellularization/recellularization technology to engineer transplantable organs for the people who need them.
