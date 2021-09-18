Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the August 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Miromatrix Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Miromatrix Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Miromatrix Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Miromatrix Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $350,000. 16.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRO traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $6.86. 88,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,970. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.85. Miromatrix Medical has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $16.52.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Miromatrix Medical in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Miromatrix Medical Company Profile

Miromatrix Medical Inc engages in the development of biological human organs to solve the chronic shortage of transplantable organs. The company also develops organ-derived biological products for various applications, such as soft tissue reinforcement and wound care. It uses its perfusion decellularization/recellularization technology to engineer transplantable organs for the people who need them.

