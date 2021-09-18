Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $69.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Minerals Technologies has a twelve month low of $46.49 and a twelve month high of $88.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.77.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $455.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.64 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 5.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 661.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 21.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the second quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

