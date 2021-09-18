Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) Trading 4.2% Higher

Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE)’s share price traded up 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.27 and last traded at $4.26. 12,278 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,030,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.31.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $7.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Metromile, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MILE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Metromile in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Metromile in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Metromile during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Metromile during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Metromile during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

