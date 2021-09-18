Meridian Network (LOCK) Price Hits $0.0163

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Meridian Network has a total market cap of $178,273.00 and approximately $135.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One Meridian Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0163 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $362.41 or 0.00756417 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000070 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001425 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $572.01 or 0.01193870 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003515 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About Meridian Network

Meridian Network is a coin. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

