Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS MDEVF opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Melco International Development has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83.

Melco International Development Company Profile

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Macau, the Philippines, Cyprus, Japan, and Hong Kong. It operates in two segments, Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts.

