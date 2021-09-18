Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS MDEVF opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Melco International Development has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83.
Melco International Development Company Profile
