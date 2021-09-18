MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MEI Pharma, Inc. is an oncology company focused on the clinical development of novel therapeutics targeting cancer metabolism. The Company is focused on the clinical development of its two lead isoflavone-based drug candidates, ME-143 and ME-344. MEI Pharma, Inc., formerly known as Marshall Edwards, Inc., is based in San Diego. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Rowe increased their target price on shares of MEI Pharma from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist decreased their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.67.

MEI Pharma stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09. The firm has a market cap of $303.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.54. MEI Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $4.57.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 198.06% and a negative return on equity of 80.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 29.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 18.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 84,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 48.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 5.9% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 144,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

