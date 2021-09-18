MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.60 Million

Equities research analysts predict that MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) will post sales of $5.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MediWound’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.50 million. MediWound posted sales of $6.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that MediWound will report full year sales of $23.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.90 million to $23.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $23.35 million, with estimates ranging from $20.70 million to $26.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MediWound.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). MediWound had a negative return on equity of 171.14% and a negative net margin of 38.43%.

MDWD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MediWound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of MediWound in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on MediWound from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Aegis cut their target price on MediWound from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in MediWound by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 44,227 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in MediWound by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 271,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 19,189 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of MediWound by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 331,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 66,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDWD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.56. The stock had a trading volume of 73,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,432. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.34. MediWound has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The firm has a market cap of $96.96 million, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.54.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

