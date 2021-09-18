Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $19.09. Mastech Digital shares last traded at $19.09, with a volume of 26,152 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market cap of $218.35 million, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 4.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Mastech Digital Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)
Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.
