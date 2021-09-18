Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $19.09. Mastech Digital shares last traded at $19.09, with a volume of 26,152 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $218.35 million, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 4.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in Mastech Digital by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 19,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mastech Digital by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mastech Digital by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Mastech Digital by 409.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mastech Digital by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. 13.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastech Digital Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.