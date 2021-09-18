Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a drop of 57.5% from the August 15th total of 2,680,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 820,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MKFG shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Markforged in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Markforged in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Markforged in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Markforged alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Markforged stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 237,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.88% of Markforged as of its most recent SEC filing. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKFG traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.79. 4,412,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,893. Markforged has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $15.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.09.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $20.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 million. On average, analysts expect that Markforged will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Markforged

oneis a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. one’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.