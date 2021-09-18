MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Lowered to $459.00 at Morgan Stanley

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $470.00 to $459.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $532.00.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $426.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.27 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $465.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $477.81. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $420.79 and a 1 year high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.63%.

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total value of $121,762.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,149.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total value of $5,873,594.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 772,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,577,502.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,902 shares of company stock worth $8,631,608 in the last ninety days. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in MarketAxess by 50.0% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in MarketAxess by 3.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 9.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 5.1% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.