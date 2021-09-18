Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC) Short Interest Up 165.6% in August

Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a growth of 165.6% from the August 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,302,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,380,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,897,000.

NASDAQ:MAQC opened at $10.00 on Friday. Maquia Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

