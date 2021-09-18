MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.63 Per Share

Brokerages expect that MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) will announce earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.81). MacroGenics reported earnings of ($0.66) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full year earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to ($2.17). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.61) to ($0.95). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MacroGenics.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.38). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 109.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.16%. The firm had revenue of $30.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.55 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 75,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,630,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,275,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,430,761.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGNX. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in MacroGenics by 122.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MacroGenics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,849,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,488. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.49. MacroGenics has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $36.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 2.23.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MacroGenics (MGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.