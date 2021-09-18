MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.63 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.63) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.81). MacroGenics reported earnings per share of ($0.66) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full year earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to ($2.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.61) to ($0.95). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.38). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 109.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.16%. The business had revenue of $30.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.55 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on MGNX shares. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

MGNX stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.48. 2,849,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,488. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 2.23. MacroGenics has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $36.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.49.

In related news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $1,630,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,275,564 shares in the company, valued at $136,430,761.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 908.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 186,543 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the second quarter worth about $6,597,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 13.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 107,513.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 16,127 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

