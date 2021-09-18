Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.05

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.05 and last traded at $13.05, with a volume of 754 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.18.
Several brokerages have commented on LYEL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.36.
About Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL)
Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.
Read More: Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.