Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.05

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.05 and last traded at $13.05, with a volume of 754 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.18.

Several brokerages have commented on LYEL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.36.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $26,745,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $406,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,113,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,130,000. Finally, MWG Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $330,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

