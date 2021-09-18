Lunyr 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,679.00 (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. In the last seven days, Lunyr has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. One Lunyr coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000502 BTC on exchanges. Lunyr has a total market capitalization of $557,807.34 and approximately $3,679.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00059149 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002842 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.00 or 0.00132416 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00013215 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00046600 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Lunyr

Lunyr is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 coins. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

