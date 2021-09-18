Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.470-$1.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $430 million-$445 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $437.13 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LITE. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.76.

LITE stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.38. 1,365,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.92. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $112.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.42.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $392.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.17 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.80%. Lumentum’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $271,633.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total value of $856,526.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,146 shares of company stock worth $2,144,141. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

