Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 833,226 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,290,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833,226 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $151,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SONO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sonos by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 879,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,579,000 after buying an additional 121,233 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Sonos by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Sonos by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 18,462 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonos by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 306,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,501,000 after buying an additional 140,314 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SONO traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,145,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,389. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.25. Sonos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.29. Sonos had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $378.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.42 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $2,167,173.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 28,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,171,497.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,398 shares of company stock worth $5,602,471. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

SONO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Sonos from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sonos in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.88.

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

