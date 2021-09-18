Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 12,207 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 886,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,207 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Match Group worth $142,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,929,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,150,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,158 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Match Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,616,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,145,458,000 after acquiring an additional 58,670 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,182,791,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Match Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,773,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,479,000 after purchasing an additional 29,202 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,204,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $852,400,000 after purchasing an additional 937,602 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 70,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.64, for a total value of $11,739,788.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 101,119 shares of company stock valued at $16,839,782 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.22.

Shares of MTCH traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.14. 54,374,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,885,521. The company has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 79.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.61 and a 52 week high of $174.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.53.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.07 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.