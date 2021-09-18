Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys 1,377,049 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 621.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,598,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,377,049 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 1.3% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $555,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Facebook by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total transaction of $87,227.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,584,140 shares of company stock worth $927,876,141 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded down $8.34 on Friday, hitting $364.72. 26,275,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,580,177. The business’s fifty day moving average is $363.80 and its 200 day moving average is $330.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.13 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.35.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

