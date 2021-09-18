Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Boosts Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,039,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508,644 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $164,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 948,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,974,000 after acquiring an additional 54,935 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 230.3% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 64,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 44,769 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 45,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.44. 33,383,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,648,664. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

See Also: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.