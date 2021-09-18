Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires 587,593 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 860,692 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 587,593 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $201,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $2.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $221.75. 13,833,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,236,887. The company has a market capitalization of $431.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Wedbush increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

