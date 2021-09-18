Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires 1,127,067 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 387.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,417,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,127,067 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises about 0.6% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $264,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 17.5% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Zoetis by 4.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,817,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,216,000 after purchasing an additional 228,477 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 9.7% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 54,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter valued at $8,587,000. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 4.0% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total transaction of $300,295.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,144.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 9,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.07, for a total value of $1,988,493.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,003 shares of company stock worth $9,711,854 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.08.

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $4.28 on Friday, reaching $198.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,160,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,599. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $210.10. The company has a market capitalization of $94.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.75, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.76.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.