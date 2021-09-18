Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LZAGY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lonza Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lonza Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LZAGY opened at $81.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.31 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.25. Lonza Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $86.31.

Lonza Group AG engages in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition and Lonza Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment comprises development and manufacture of customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals as well as formulation services and delivery systems.

