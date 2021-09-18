Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Bought by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Loews were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 27.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 0.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $31,202.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David B. Edelson sold 12,863 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $719,298.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,242.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,590 shares of company stock worth $1,259,765. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

L stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.08. 5,592,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,451. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.56 and its 200 day moving average is $54.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $32.75 and a 12-month high of $59.39.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 10.48%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

Several research firms recently commented on L. TheStreet raised Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

