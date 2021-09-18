Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Shares Down 7%

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)’s share price dropped 7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.72 and last traded at $22.82. Approximately 102,425 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,626,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.53.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LAC. Cowen raised their price objective on Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 56.73 and a quick ratio of 56.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.12 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.61.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). Equities analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 41.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,782,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,641,000 after purchasing an additional 526,445 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 3,594.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 472,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 459,703 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 1,184.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 394,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 364,207 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth about $5,623,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the second quarter worth about $4,385,000. 13.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

