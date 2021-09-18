Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $306.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LII shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research lowered Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lennox International from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair downgraded Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Get Lennox International alerts:

In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.56, for a total transaction of $1,984,358.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,736,145.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Douglas L. Young sold 4,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.26, for a total value of $1,419,787.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,786,193 over the last 90 days. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Lennox International by 284.7% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Lennox International by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Lennox International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lennox International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,639,000 after acquiring an additional 25,996 shares during the period. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LII stock traded down $4.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $305.83. 630,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,471. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $328.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.92. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $259.62 and a 52-week high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 399.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lennox International will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.