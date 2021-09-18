Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $306.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LII shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research lowered Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lennox International from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair downgraded Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.
In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.56, for a total transaction of $1,984,358.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,736,145.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Douglas L. Young sold 4,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.26, for a total value of $1,419,787.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,786,193 over the last 90 days. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of LII stock traded down $4.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $305.83. 630,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,471. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $328.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.92. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $259.62 and a 52-week high of $356.36.
Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 399.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lennox International will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.02%.
Lennox International Company Profile
Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.
See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors
Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.