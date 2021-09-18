LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $165.00.

LEGIF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of LEG Immobilien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LEGIF remained flat at $$155.08 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.55 and a 200-day moving average of $147.08. LEG Immobilien has a twelve month low of $131.94 and a twelve month high of $160.26. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.31.

LEG Immobilien AG engages in the acquisition, sale and leasing of real estate properties. Its property portfolios are located in North Rhine-Westphalia and the neighbouring states of Lower Saxony, Hesse and Rhineland-Palatinate. The company was founded on May 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

