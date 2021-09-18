Laura Alber Sells 15,000 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Stock

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.12, for a total value of $2,671,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,705,116.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Laura Alber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total value of $2,463,900.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $2,460,600.00.

WSM stock opened at $185.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.25 and a twelve month high of $204.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.00.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on WSM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.18.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

