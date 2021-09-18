Kuboo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGTB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kuboo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGTB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the August 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Kuboo stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.03. 62,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,439. Kuboo has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03.

Kuboo Company Profile

The Suggestion Box, Inc engages in the provision of open and secure family communication. Its products include Kuboo.com, which is a 3D virtual world for kids, MouseMail.com, AnonymouseTips.com, which provides email tips to schools, local police departments and government agencies, and StandAgainstBullying.org.

