KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Shares Gap Up to $25.51

Shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.51, but opened at $26.46. KnowBe4 shares last traded at $26.35, with a volume of 577 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on KnowBe4 from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KnowBe4 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.64.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.61.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $59.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 million. As a group, analysts expect that KnowBe4, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KnowBe4 news, insider Lars Letonoff sold 300,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $5,995,003.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremiah Daly sold 3,416,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $68,065,962.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,931,647 shares of company stock worth $138,679,987 over the last quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. 35.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KnowBe4 Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNBE)

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

