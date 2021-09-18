Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) will report $1.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.52 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.56 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation reported sales of $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full-year sales of $5.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.60 billion to $5.69 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $6.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Knight-Swift Transportation.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.39.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $51.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.33 and a 200 day moving average of $48.33. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $37.07 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 14.65%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $100,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at $111,813.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $113,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,879.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,419 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNX. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.2% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 12,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.