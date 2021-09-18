Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Short Interest Down 63.4% in August

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decline of 63.4% from the August 15th total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KGFHY shares. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kingfisher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kingfisher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kingfisher currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of Kingfisher stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.17. The stock had a trading volume of 26,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,790. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.71. Kingfisher has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.76.

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a netowrk of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: the UK & Ireland; France; Poland; Other; and Central. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

