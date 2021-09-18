KickToken (KICK) Market Capitalization Tops $15.16 Million

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 18th. KickToken has a market capitalization of $15.16 million and $1.70 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KickToken has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. One KickToken coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KickToken alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00058541 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002830 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.07 or 0.00131336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00013203 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00046280 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000390 BTC.

KickToken Coin Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a coin. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,492,480,191 coins. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

Buying and Selling KickToken

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.