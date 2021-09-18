KeyCorp Reiterates “Buy” Rating for DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD)

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at KeyCorp in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $93.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $68.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.39. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $53.49 and a 52 week high of $87.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,497,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 615,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,452,000 after acquiring an additional 277,803 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 11,068 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,594,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,251,000 after purchasing an additional 40,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

