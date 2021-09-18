KeyCorp Raises Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target to $18.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MGY. Truist Financial raised Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.38.

Shares of MGY stock opened at $16.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 2.62. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $17.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.72 and its 200 day moving average is $13.46.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $250.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.42 million. Analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $706,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 233,998.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,822,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,751,000 after buying an additional 3,821,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 359.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,003,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131,603 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,254,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,926,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,960,000. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

