KARMA (KARMA) Price Tops $0.0072

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One KARMA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. KARMA has a market cap of $39.10 million and $63.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KARMA has traded up 14.8% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005925 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00058952 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA



