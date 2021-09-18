JustInvest LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 111.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. WP Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 33.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 66.7% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 target price (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $497.29.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $466.65 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $362.90 and a 1 year high of $499.21. The firm has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.48, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $483.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $450.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

