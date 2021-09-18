JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WKCMF. Exane BNP Paribas raised Wacker Chemie from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wacker Chemie from €161.00 ($189.41) to €175.00 ($205.88) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. BNP Paribas raised Wacker Chemie from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $170.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS WKCMF opened at $180.28 on Friday. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of $89.90 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.12.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

