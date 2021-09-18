Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.5% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,004,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,957 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,441,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,609 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,730,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,717,000 after buying an additional 1,379,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $191,090,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,422,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,127,750. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.20. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The company has a market capitalization of $433.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

