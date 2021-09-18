Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.860-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.640-$2.660 EPS.

Shares of JCI traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.59. 6,721,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,200,396. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $39.79 and a fifty-two week high of $76.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.50.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

