Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.99

Shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.99 and traded as high as $13.74. Jewett-Cameron Trading shares last traded at $11.33, with a volume of 21,459 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average is $10.45. The company has a market capitalization of $39.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.40.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider Michael Charles Nasser sold 4,900 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $51,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $86,475. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Jewett-Cameron Trading as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 14.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Profile (NASDAQ:JCTCF)

Jewett-Cameron Trading Co Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacturing and distribution of metal products and wholesale of wood products through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet, and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Corporate and administration.

