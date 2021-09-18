JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

JDSPY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS JDSPY opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. JD Sports Fashion has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $16.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.06.

JD Sports Fashion Plc retails and distributes sports fashion wear and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through the Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The Sports Fashion segment consists JD Sports Fashion Plc, John David Sports Fashion (Ireland) Limited, Spodis SA, Champion Sports Ireland, JD Sprinter Holdings 2010 SL, JD Sports Fashion BV, JD Sports Fashion Germany GmbH, JD Sports Fashion SRL, Duffer of St George Limited, Topgrade Sportswear Limited, Kooga Rugby Limited, Focus Brands Limited, Kukri Sports Limited, Source Lab Limited, R.D.

