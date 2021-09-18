Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) PT Lowered to GBX 280

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a research note released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

