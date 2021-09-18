iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 141.5% from the August 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of IJT stock opened at $132.48 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $83.92 and a 52-week high of $137.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

