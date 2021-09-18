iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Short Interest Down 52.0% in August

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 556,600 shares, a drop of 52.0% from the August 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,163,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:AAXJ opened at $86.94 on Friday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $73.96 and a 1-year high of $102.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.65.

Get iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAXJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 61.4% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,351,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after buying an additional 514,399 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,349,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at $5,542,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 128.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 212,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,058,000 after purchasing an additional 36,321 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.