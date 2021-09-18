Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings. Investors Bancorp posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $207.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.05 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ISBC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.65 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISBC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 112.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $53,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ISBC traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,701,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,886,766. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Investors Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $15.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.57%.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

