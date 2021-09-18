Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Short Interest Up 133.9% in August

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,400 shares, a growth of 133.9% from the August 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VGM. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 334,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after buying an additional 115,205 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 1,919,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,914,000 after purchasing an additional 74,468 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 508,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 63,310 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 246,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 35,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals alerts:

Shares of VGM stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $14.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.87.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.0538 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.