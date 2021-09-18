Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 90.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PEZ traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.87. 2,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,868. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a one year low of $58.87 and a one year high of $97.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.20.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

