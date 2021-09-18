International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to “Neutral”

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ICAGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BNP Paribas lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.50.

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.22. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $14.23.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

